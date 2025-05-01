Synametrics Technologies Announces the release of new version of WinSQL - Version 19.0

WinSQL Synametrics Technologies Inc.

WinSQL Evolves with the Future: Introducing JDBC Support Alongside ODBC in the Latest Release

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 25 years of empowering database professionals with robust ODBC connectivity, Synametrics Technologies is proud to announce a major update to its flagship SQL query tool—WinSQL Version 19.0. This release introduces native JDBC driver support, offering unparalleled flexibility and broader compatibility for database professionals working across diverse environments.A New Era of ConnectivityWinSQL has long been the trusted choice for database administrators, developers, and analysts, providing seamless ODBC-based access to virtually any RDBMS. With Version 19.0, the tool now supports JDBC (Java Database Connectivity) in addition to ODBC, enabling users to connect to a wider range of databases—including modern cloud-based and big data platforms—with ease.Why JDBC + ODBC MattersBy supporting both JDBC and ODBC , WinSQL now delivers:1) Broader Database Compatibility – Connect to a wider range of data sources, including cloud-based platforms and Java-centric systems.2) Future-Proof Flexibility – Choose the driver that fits your environment and licensing requirements, whether working with legacy databases or emerging technologies.3) Unified Experience – Manage ODBC and JDBC connections within a single interface, streamlining your workflow.Additional Enhancements in Version 19.01) Customizable Catalog Object Limits – Speed up connections by limiting the number of catalog objects retrieved.2) Record Count Display – View table record counts instantly, when supported by the driver.3) Improved CREATE TABLE Export – Option to exclude binary columns for cleaner schema exports and smoother migrations.This release underscores WinSQL’s dedication to evolving alongside its users’ needs. While ODBC remains a cornerstone, JDBC support ensures WinSQL adapts to modern IT ecosystems, whether you’re working with traditional relational databases or cutting-edge data platforms.Why WinSQL?Since 1997, WinSQL has been a trusted solution for querying, data migration, and schema visualization, supporting virtually any database system.Used by companies like Walmart, Bank of America, and Pfizer, WinSQL offers features such as:- Visual query builder- Schema comparison tools- Data import/export wizards- Dependency tracking- ER diagram generation and much more...It is available in Lite (free), Developer, and Professional editions to meet a variety of business needs.AvailabilityThe new version of WinSQL with JDBC support is available now. Existing users can upgrade seamlessly, and new users can download a trial here About Synametrics Technologies Inc.Headquartered in NJ, Synametrics Technologies Inc. has served over one million users globally since 1997. In addition to WinSQL, the company offers solutions like Syncrify for secure backups, Xeams for an email filtering solution, and SynaMan for encrypted file sharing, driving innovation in IT.

Using JDBC drivers in WinSQL for connecting to any database.

