Synametrics Technologies Announces the release of new version of Xeams 9.6 (build 6360)

Synametrics Technologiess Inc., Xeams

"Seamless Integration, Advanced Encryption, and Optimized Email Management with Enhanced Security and Performance."

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies, a leading provider of secure email solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Xeams Version 9.6 (Build 6360). This latest update introduces new features and improvements designed to enhance email security, optimize performance, and improve user experience.Xeams is a robust on-premise email security solution that protects against spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware while ensuring end-to-end encryption and preventing IP leakage. It features advanced junk mail filtering, automatic email archiving, real-time monitoring, and clustering for high availability. Its intelligent filtering system continuously adapts to new threats, ensuring that legitimate emails are delivered while malicious messages are blocked before reaching users.Beyond security, Xeams provides flexible deployment options, allowing organizations to use it as a stand-alone email server, a smart email firewall, or in hybrid mode alongside existing mail servers. Its powerful reporting and analytics tools give administrators deep insights into email traffic patterns, helping them proactively identify potential security risks.The previous version, Xeams 9.5, introduced several security and performance improvements, including an enhanced fake receipt filter to detect fraudulent PayPal receipts, MTA-STS exceptions for specific domains, automatic removal of stale users from Active Directory, and improved handling of unsafe images by removing the Content-Security-Policy header before display. Additionally, Xeams offers intuitive policy-based filtering, allowing organizations to enforce compliance by defining custom rules for incoming and outgoing messages.Its multi-layered authentication mechanisms, including SPF, DKIM, and DMARC validation, further strengthen email security, reducing the risk of spoofing and unauthorized access.Key Enhancements in Xeams 9.61) Enhanced End-to-End Encryption —Xeams' upgraded End-to-End Encryption (E2E) ensures secure communication by encrypting email content and file attachments. This system automatically protects sensitive messages from the sender to the recipient, preventing unauthorized access. It offers a seamless user experience, works across multiple platforms, and includes recipient verification for added security. The feature also supports compliance with regulatory standards like HIPAA and GDPR, making it a robust solution for secure, encrypted communication.2) Single Sign-On (SSO) with OAuth 2.0 for Microsoft and Google: Integrate Xeams with leading identity providers like Microsoft and Google to simplify user access and enhance security. This feature enables organizations to manage user authentication through trusted platforms, streamlining the sign-in process while ensuring secure access across multiple accounts.3) Seamless Integration with Legacy Devices : Xeams bridges the gap for legacy devices that don’t support OAuth 2.0. As modern SMTP servers require OAuth 2.0, legacy systems may struggle with this authentication method. Xeams enables secure email sending from these devices to platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange Online, even when your network is behind an IP address that can't be publicly configured. By securely relaying emails using OAuth 2.0, Xeams simplifies setup, eliminates the need for programming changes, and addresses challenges related to dynamic IP addresses or ISP restrictions.4) Handling High-Volume Inbound Emails – Xeams now efficiently handles high volumes of incoming emails, ensuring smooth email processing even during peak times.5) Advanced Email Logging:- New log files provide better tracking and troubleshooting. Administrators can send essential logs and alerts to any Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) server that supports syslog.Key logs include:- InvalidRecipients.log to monitor emails sent to non-existent users.- ImapPerformance.log to track IMAP requests that exceed 10 seconds.6) Improved DKIM Signing – Restored outbound emails are now signed with DKIM for better email authenticity.7) Optimized User Experience:- On-Demand Email Fetching – Users can now fetch emails on demand via the POP3/IMAP fetcher.- Better Support Format for Support Emails – Emails to Synametrics Support can now include embedded images for better communication.- Improved Password Recovery – Enhanced handling of forgotten passwords for a smoother login experience.Xeams Version 9.6 is available now for all users. For more details and to upgrade, visit Xeams version details - https://www.xeams.com/changelog.htm About Synametrics TechnologiesSynametrics Technologies is a trusted provider of innovative software solutions for email security, data management, and IT efficiency. The company’s flagship email security solution, Xeams, helps businesses protect their communications with robust spam filtering, encryption, and advanced security features.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.