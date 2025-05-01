WXM Brings Professional Wrestling to NSCI Dome With 'GROUND ZERO: POWERBOMB'

Ground Zero Powerbomb Powerbomb Wave WXM

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrestling Xtreme Mania announces the launch of its professional wrestling platform with the inaugural event " GROUND ZERO: POWERBOMB " on May 2, 2025, at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. The event, featured as part of WAVE Summit, marks the introduction of a structured, storyline-driven professional wrestling experience to the Indian entertainment landscape.The GROUND ZERO: POWERBOMB event will showcase more than 20 performers, including both domestic talent and international guests. Notable wrestlers scheduled to appear include Raj "The Maharaja" Singh, Samurai De Sol, Akki Baliyan, Jossan, and Axel, among others.The event will transform the NSCI Dome into a wrestling arena featuring ringside staging, LED displays, and special visual effects. Organizer's expect more than 5,000 attendees for the live spectacle.According to data shared by BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner, early sales indicate significant interest, particularly among audiences aged 18-35 from Mumbai and neighboring cities.While India has a tradition of wrestling in forms like Kushti and Pehlwani, Wrestling Xtreme Mania ( WXM ) represents the first significant entry into the entertainment-focused professional wrestling format with international production standards.Wrestling Xtreme Mania (WXM) is the first professional wrestling platform that is redefining the sports entertainment landscape in India. Bringing together the excitement of high-octane action, compelling storylines, and world-class talent, Wrestling Xtreme Mania is designed to captivate wrestling fans nationwide. With a focus on fierce competition, larger-than-life personalities, and a relentless drive to entertain, WXM stands at the forefront of India’s growing wrestling culture. From international superstars to homegrown talent, Wrestling Xtreme Mania showcases the best of both worlds, setting the stage for epic battles that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s not just a pro wrestling event; it’s an experience that will change the way India views combat sports.

