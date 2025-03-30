WXM Completes Historic Ground Zero Tapings, Setting the Stage for India’s Pro-Wrestling Revolution

Wrestling Championship Title Unveiling Ceremony WXM World Indian Pro Wrestling Championship Belt Unveiling Ceremony

WXM’s Ground Zero Tapings mark a new era for Indian pro-wrestling, featuring global stars & top talent. India’s wrestling revolution has begun! 🔥 #WXM

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrestling Xtreme Mania (WXM) has just wrapped up its highly anticipated Ground Zero Tapings, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of professional wrestling in India. From March 18th to 20th, WXM’s state-of-the-art facility in Gurugram witnessed high-octane matches featuring India’s finest pro-wrestling talent alongside globally renowned superstars like Raj-The Maharaja (aka Jinder Mahal), Axel Tischer, Samuray del Sol (Kalisto), Dijak, and many others.This wasn’t just an event, it was a statement. WXM is here to stay, and it’s here to dominate.A New Home for Indian Pro-WrestlingFor years, Indian pro-wrestlers have had no structured platform to showcase their talent. Those with dreams of making it big were forced to look overseas, with little to no support at home. That changes now.WXM is creating a foundation for homegrown wrestling excellence by combining world-class infrastructure, top-tier coaching, and a stage where Indian wrestlers can prove themselves alongside the best in the world.WXM’s cutting-edge training facility and arena are designed to groom the next generation of wrestling superstars. With international-standard equipment, structured athlete development programs, and mentorship from global wrestling icons, WXM is giving Indian talent everything they need to succeed.Unmatched Audience Response: WXM Delivers an Unforgettable Live ExperienceThe Ground Zero Tapings were not just about matches; they were about making history. Fans were left in awe, with many saying the live action was better than anything they’ve seen on TV. The energy, intensity, and raw power of WXM’s matches created an electric atmosphere, proving that India is ready for a wrestling revolution.Beyond just the action, fans were blown away by WXM’s world-class production quality, with many calling it on par with the best global promotions. With such overwhelming feedback, WXM will continue delivering high-energy live events, giving fans across India a chance to experience the magic of pro-wrestling firsthand.WXM’s Vision: Making Pro-Wrestling a Top Sport in IndiaWith over 163 million wrestling fans in India, the potential is undeniable. Yet, pro-wrestling has never been given its rightful place in Indian sports and entertainment. WXM is on a mission to change that. The goal? To make pro-wrestling one of the top two sports in India, competing alongside cricket in popularity and engagement.Through high-caliber productions, intense storytelling, and strategic partnerships, WXM is building an ecosystem that blends sport with entertainment (sportainment), ensuring that every match is not just a competition but an unforgettable experience.Voices of WXM: What the Industry Leaders Are SayingJeet (COO, WXM): "Indian wrestlers have waited too long for a real opportunity, and WXM is giving them exactly that. We now have world-class training, a competitive platform, and a chance to prove ourselves on a global stage. This is just the beginning."Rishi (CEO, WXM): "The response from fans has been phenomenal. The energy in the arena, the excitement on social media, and the love for our production quality confirm what we already knew—India is ready for its own wrestling revolution. We are building something that will stand the test of time."Raj-The Maharaja (aka Jinder Mahal), International Wrestler, WXM: "The world is taking notice of WXM. We have international stars from the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and beyond stepping into an Indian ring. This is a global product born in India, and soon, fans everywhere will be watching what we’re building here."What’s Next?With Ground Zero setting the foundation, WXM is now gearing up for bigger announcements, thrilling events, and a nationwide expansion that will cement India’s place on the global pro-wrestling map.But here’s the thing this isn’t just about us. This is about you.It’s about every Indian who has ever believed that we can create something world-class, something legendary, something that will go down in history. This is your moment to be part of the movement.India, it’s time to show the world what we’re made of. It’s time to step up, stand tall, and bring the fight.🔥 JIGRA HAI, INDIA! IT’S HAPPENING! 🔥👉 Follow WXM for all updates: Instagram / YouTube: @ official_WXM

Jigra Hai | The Anthem of Warriors | WXM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.