Advanced Recycling Market estimated to reach US$3.783 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.08%

The advanced recycling market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% from US$2.046 billion in 2025 to US$3.783 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the advanced recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.783 billion by 2030.The advanced recycling market has been making significant strides in recent years, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down. With a growing global focus on sustainability and reducing waste, the advanced recycling industry has become a key player in the circular economy. This market is constantly evolving and finding new ways to recycle and repurpose materials, making it an exciting and important sector to watch.One of the most notable developments in the advanced recycling market is the increasing use of advanced technologies. These technologies, such as chemical recycling and pyrolysis, allow for the recycling of materials that were previously considered non-recyclable. This not only reduces waste but also creates new opportunities for the production of high-quality recycled materials. Companies in this market are investing heavily in research and development to further improve these technologies and make them more efficient and cost-effective.Another major factor driving the growth of the advanced recycling market is the increasing demand for sustainable products. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases and are actively seeking out products made from recycled materials. This has created a demand for recycled materials in various industries, from packaging to automotive to construction. As a result, the advanced recycling market is experiencing a surge in demand and is expected to continue growing in the coming years.The advanced recycling market is also playing a crucial role in reducing plastic pollution. With the growing concern over the impact of plastic waste on the environment, advanced recycling technologies are being used to turn plastic waste into valuable resources. This not only helps to reduce the amount of plastic in landfills and oceans but also decreases the need for virgin plastic production. As more companies and governments prioritize sustainability, the advanced recycling market is poised for even more growth and innovation.In conclusion, the advanced recycling market is a rapidly expanding industry that is making a significant impact on the global economy and the environment. With the use of advanced technologies, increasing demand for sustainable products, and efforts to reduce plastic pollution, this market is continuously evolving and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/advanced-recycling-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the advanced recycling market that have been covered are Plastic Energy, Total Energies, GARBO SRL, Brightmark, Synova, Loop Industries, Inc., Agilyx, among others.The market analytics report segments the advanced recycling market as follows:• By Technologyo Pyrolysis/Crackingo Gasificationo Others• By Product Typeo Naphthao Polymerso Monomerso Others• By End-User Industryo Packagingo Constructiono Electronicso Automotiveo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Plastic Energy• Total Energies• GARBO SRL• Brightmark• Synova• Loop Industries, Inc.• Agilyx• Dow• Ineos Group• PolystyvertReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients.

