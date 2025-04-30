Archivalia of the month May 2025

SLOVENIA, April 30 - This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which, in addition to freeing us from the firm grip of our occupiers, also caused a major shift in the political, social, and economic spheres. The post-war wrath often led to revenge, new injustices, and unreasonable decisions. The agrarian reform, which is the subject of this month's archivalia, also brought with it many contradictions.

The Archivalia of the Month May The Expropriation of the Land Estates owned by the Diocese of Ljubljana.