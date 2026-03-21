435th correspondence session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 21 - Since the onset of tensions in global energy markets, the Government has been closely monitoring developments and has taken measures to ensure that fuel storage facilities remain adequately stocked. However, developments over the past two days have required the Government to intervene more directly in the logistics infrastructure. The Government has therefore adopted measures to enable fuel distributors to resupply service stations more efficiently.

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