The Republic of Slovenia CNY Panda Bond – Mandate Announcement

SLOVENIA, March 24 - Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

The Republic of Slovenia (Slovenia) has mandated Bank of China Limited as the Lead Underwriter and the Lead Bookrunner, China Construction Bank Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and The Export-Import Bank of China as the Joint Lead Underwriters and the Joint Bookrunners for a Renminbi-denominated bond offering in the China Interbank Bond Market subject to market conditions.

The Bonds will be issued by the Republic of Slovenia (AAA (China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd.)/ AA (S&P)/ A2 (Moody's)/ A+ (Fitch)/ AA (low) (DBRS)).

Other than those restricted or prohibited by the laws and regulations, the Bonds will be issued to institutional investors in the China Interbank Bond Market, including offshore investors who subscribed through the Bond Connect mechanism to the extent permitted by laws applicable to such investors.

Disclaimer:

Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer, solicitation or invitation to sell, issue, purchase or subscribe for the securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States or any other jurisdiction. If the proposed offering proceeds, the securities will only be offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. Neither this announcement nor any portion hereof may be sent or transmitted into the United States or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

This information is subject to change and does not purport to be a complete description of the securities or the offering. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

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