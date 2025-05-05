The Rebel Belle Tuck Self of SELF Empowerment Resources Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuck Self, loves that her last and birth name is ‘Self’ because she possesses a strong sense of who she is. Affectionately known as The Rebel Belle, she is also ‘a Southern Voice for Bold Self Expression’. Tuck is a woman with many skills and a passionate desire to empower herself and others to live a life of freedom, fulfillment and fun. For decades, she has inspired her clients to find their authentic voice and live their most meaningful and purpose-filled lives.

Tuck is an exceptional Certified Life Development Coach in Communication, a Robbin-Madanes Trained Coach, author, inspirational speaker and workshop facilitator. She is the founder of SELF Empowerment Resources, a transformational coaching and consulting company assisting individuals and organizations with programs and workshops that facilitate personal discovery, development, spiritual growth and authentic living. The foundation of her unique coaching style includes two revolutionary and proprietary assessment systems, The Human Design System and The BG5 System. Both powerfully identify your natural talents, strengths and potential, as well as transforming opportunities for empowering yourself, your life and career. Her unique Rebel Belle Philosophy combines these two pathways of knowledge with Empowered Mindful Listening, wisdom and experience, encouraging and inspiring clients to design a life of unlimited possibilities.

Aside from all her exceptional titles, Tuck is a self-proclaimed ‘personal growth enthusiast’ and master catalyst for change and transformation. For 25+ years she has dedicated herself to personal transformation, as well as seeking tools and methodologies for self-love, empowerment, discovery, mastery and illumination. Her passion today is inspiring and empowering women to be who they are and consciously transform their conditioning to create lives and careers that soar.

Currently, Tuck is an Instructor and Certified Consultant for the BG5 Business institute, the OFFICIAL SOURCE for the application of The Human Design System for Career and Business. She describes this revolutionary assessment system as THE most effective tool she has ever worked with in over twenty plus years, personally and professionally. This cutting-edge mapping software is unparalleled in identifying individual gifts, skills and talents, providing purpose and direction for life and career, and bringing meaning, fulfillment and financial success.

Tuck says, each of us has our own individual human imprinting designed from our birth date. It creates our one and only unique energetic blueprint for life. In reflecting on our current time of transitioning, imagine having an Owner’s Manual for knowing and understanding yourself and navigating the choices in life that align you with authentic work that fulfills your potential. Tuck shares that her initial introduction to this system was life altering in that for the first time in life, she felt seen, heard and understood. It rocked her soul to the core, so much so, that it has become the foundation of her work and teaching. Today, she is privileged to utilize this system in her work with women as they awaken and own the truth of who they are.

From humble beginnings, Tuck was born and raised in the south as the traditional southern belle to be appropriate, self-sacrificing, dainty, and obedient. When it dawned on her that living this conditioning was not living an authentic existence, she experienced a life-defining moment and shift in clarity. In navigating a personal life challenge in 1997, she synchronistically discovered her ‘Life’s Purpose’. Tuck says, in discovering her purpose, she was reminded of who she was, how to bring passion, purpose and fulfillment back into her life and go for the life of her dreams. From this point on, she chooses to live a life that honors her truth and purpose, bringing unlimited possibilities for happiness. Today, Tuck is still sharing her authentic voice with others and boldly expressing her soul’s design in the world. She is passionate about working with women to discover themselves, and what their natural gifts inspire them to do, thereby creating life, love and work that resonate with their heart and soul.

Today at 72 years young, Tuck says she is, "blessed with a lifetime of experience." Her most profound and heartbreaking loss was the recent passing of her beloved soul mate and husband who was with her for twenty-three years. Although she is learning to adapt to his painful departure and will feel the loss forever, she is comforted that she will always carry him within her. She says she feels him cheering her on to her next big life adventure.

Tuck reminds us to unequivocally ‘Be who you are. Do what you love, Live with Bold Self-Expression’. She says that ‘change and transformation are a part of life, and if you can’t navigate change with a little bit of freedom and fun, you might as well stay the frig stuck.

Tuck emphasizes that life is about conquering your fears, embracing uncertainty, and investing in the essence experiences of life that make your heart sing. To do this requires knowing and being who you are, identifying and doing what your natural gifts inspire you to do, and then giving yourself full permission to live at your highest potential and zenith. What a way to make a life and living!

If you are ready and willing to live the life of your dreams, with these two powerful systems and Tuck as your coach, the possibilities are endless.

Close Up Radio recently featured Tuck Self in an interview with Jim Masters on April 29th at 2 pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-rebel-belle-tuck-self/id1785721253?i=1000705502051

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-the-rebel-273757658/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0MEFhv0KPOinhSAAKBfJ0F

