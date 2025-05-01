Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is recognized as a Distinguished Favorite Winner for Overall Excellence

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a Distinguished Favorite Winner from Independent Press Award for the Young Adult Nonfiction category Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible Book Cover and Distinguished Favorite Award Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Award-Winning Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is recognized as a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence.

It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a Distinguished Favorite Winner by the Independent Book Awards for overall excellence for my book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free.” — Dr. Juan P. Chisholm

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, Author of Mission Possible is recognized as a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence.In a recent announcement, the highly-respected Independent Press Award named American author and Florida native, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm as a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free As such, on May 3rd, 2025, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm will be presented with a 2025 Distinguished Favorite medal for his win in the Young Adult Nonfiction category by Gabby Olczak, the 2025 Independent Press Award sponsor.The ceremony and dinner will celebrate both the NYC Big Book and Independent Press Award winners and favorites that attracts hundreds of authors and publishers from around the world to congregate in the states of New York and New Jersey for the occasion.Also, this incredible and remarkable accomplishment is also a testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high school students planning to attend college, their respective parents, guardians, families, and others interested in pursuing a college education.In addition to this, the message of Mission Possible and its practical steps to follow to go to college and graduate debt-free (and/or as close to debt-free as possible) continue to be celebrated around the world as Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free has also been recognized by the Florida Book Awards, International Book Awards, Pencraft Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an inspirational and award-winning book.Additionally, its author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm has also been recognized as both a Pencraft Book Award Winner for Literary Excellence and London Book Festival Winner as well as an International Book Award ‘Finalist.’ Dr. Chisholm has also been recognized for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free in his home state of Florida by the Florida Book Awards when the book was initially published.“It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a Distinguished Favorite Winner by the Independent Book Awards for overall excellence for my book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. I feel incredibly blessed and honored to witness a book that I wrote be celebrated and read around the world. Thank you, Independent Press Award for this incredible recognition.”Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher’s website ( www.Greenlightbooks.org ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ).ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is an eleven (11) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the American Book Fest as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to connect with and follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:-Facebook: Graduate Debt Free Club-LinkedIn: Juan Chisholm-Instagram: @Juan.Chisholm-TikTok: @Juan.ChisholmFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.ABOUT THE INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARDThe Independent Press Award is one of the most highly respected book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators. The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected Independent Press Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.The Independent Press Award will recognize its winners and favorites on May 3rd 2025. Learn more about the Independent Press Award and its’ upcoming Award Dinner at:For general information about the Independent Press Award, learn more about it on its website: www.IndependentPressAward.com

