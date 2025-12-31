Dr. Juan P. Chisholm ends 2025 as a 'Finalist' for the esteemed Next Generation Indie Book Awards for Mission Possible

Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a 2025 Next Generation Indie Book Award "Finalist" for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free. Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free Book is now a "Finalist" for the 2025 Next Generation Indie Book Awards. Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased on Amazon.com and GraduateDebtFreeClub.com.

I am honored to be recognized as a “Finalist” by the Next Generation Book Awards because this unique recognition 1) speaks to my journey as an author and 2) the remarkable impact of Mission Possible.” — Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its 2025 Awards Catalogue, the esteemed Next Generation Indie Book Awards Organization named American Author and a Florida Book Award Recipient, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm as a “Finalist” for its Next Generation Indie Book Awards in the General Non-Fiction category for Chisholm's book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free . This remarkable accomplishment is another incredible testament to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of college students, high-school students planning to attend college, their respective parents/guardians, and others interested in learning more about pursuing a debt-free college education.This year, 2025, has already been an extraordinary year for Dr. Chisholm as Chisholm's book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free was recognized in New Jersey as a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award Organization for Overall Excellence. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm’s book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free was transformed into a full documentary film titled " The Mission Possible Book Award ." To date, Chisholm's documentary film has been shared with several film festivals around the world and has been recognized as a Global Film Festival Winner by the Global Film Festival in Los Angeles, California. Also, "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film has received an Official Selection from the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, was selected as a “Finalist” by the Independent Short Awards, and the film received the distinction of an Honorable Mention in the Feature Documentary 2025 category from the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival.Now, to wrap-up 2025 with a “Finalist” Award from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards is an incredible achievement to an already remarkable year.Dr. Chisholm shared the following words in acknowledgment of this incredible recognition from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards:"I am honored to be recognized as a “Finalist” by the Next Generation Book Awards because this unique recognition 1) speaks to my journey as an author and 2) the remarkable impact of Mission Possible."Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon.com, the Publisher’s website ( www.Greenlightbooks.org ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ).Also, learn more about "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film via Instagram Handle: MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie and/orwebsite: www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com ABOUT MISSION POSSIBLE: HOW TO GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE DEBT-FREE BOOKMission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is a twelve (12) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Book by Jacksonville, Florida native and three-time author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm. Mission Possible has been recognized by the Florida Book Awards, International Book Awards, Pencraft Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an inspirational and award-winning book.Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon.com, the Publisher’s website ( www.Greenlightbooks.org ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ).ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a twelve (12) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author, a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival as a “Runner-Up” as an author in the Young Adult Category, and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible.Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards in 2025 as a “Finalist” in the General Non-Fiction category and through the American Book Fest in 2024 as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. In 2024, Dr. Chisholm was also recognized with a prestigious Trio Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, motivational speaker, and movie director. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free and/or as close to debt-free as possible. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to connect with and follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media platforms:Instagram: Juan.ChisholmFacebook: Graduate Debt-Free ClubFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.