The Mission Possible Book Award Documentary Film is Selected as a 'Finalist' by the Independent Shorts Awards

The Mission Possible Book Award Movie Poster with added movie laurel from the Independent Short Awards International Film Festival in Los Angelos, California Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm, Award-Winning Author for Mission Possible and positive recognition as a "Finalist" from the Independent Short Awards International Film Festival Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm, Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author for Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and Documentary Director for "The Mission Possible Book Award" film.

It's an honor to see my work celebrated as it speaks to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and I am honored to receive this "Finalist" recognition.” — Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival is a Los Angeles-based international short film festival that has announced " The Mission Possible Book Award " Documentary Film as a "Finalist.""The Mission Possible Book Award" is a documentary film based on the success of Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm ’s award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free . The movie documentary encapsulates a remarkable story about hope, overcoming challenges, beating the odds, bouncing back after the loss of loved ones, and turning all that adversity into something positive, inspirational, and extraordinary as the movie documentary follows the success of book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and its author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.Additionally, The Mission Possible Book Award Movie uses archival photos and videos to bring the story to life as Chisholm uses special moments from the past in photos and videos to showcase an even brighter light on the significance of the present-day successes with Mission Possible. Also, viewers will witness the transformation of starting from humble beginnings to being catapulted into international acclaim."The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film is now a December 2025 "Finalist" for the Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.Documentary Director and award-winning author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm shared that "It's an honor to see my work celebrated as it speaks to the impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and I am honored to receive this 'Finalist' recognition."Earlier this year, "The Mission Possible Book Award" Film was also recognized by the Global Film Festival as a Global Film Festival Winner and in November 2025, the documentary film received an Official Selection from the American Golden Pictures International Film Festival.Learn more about the "Mission Possible Book Award" Documentary Film at www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free can be purchased from Amazon.com and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Clubwebsite at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ABOUT THE INDEPENDENT SHORTS AWARDS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALThe Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival located in Los Angelos, California brings together a distinguished community of filmmakers, actors, artist, and industry professionals from around the world to provide a unique opportunity where celebrated talent meets emerging voices. Additionally, it is known as one of Los Angeles’ leading international festivals for indie short films and is well-regarded for its networking opportunities.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is an eleven (11) time Internationally Acclaimed Award-Winning Author, a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival as a “Runner-Up” as an author in the Young Adult Category, and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the American Book Fest as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, motivational speaker, and Documentary Director. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.For press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.