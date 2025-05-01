Jobma Unveils New AI Tools for Data-Driven Hiring, Including Resume Scoring and Smarter Tech Assessments

The new update introduces AI resume scoring and relevancy checks, smarter tech assessments, and stronger security for a seamless hiring experience.

With these new AI tools, we’re equipping hiring teams with the intelligence, automation, and agility needed to navigate complex hiring challenges and deliver real business impact.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI hiring platform , unveiled a powerful new upgrade with state-of-the-art AI tools designed to transform hiring through data-driven decision-making and intelligence automation.This update introduces AI resume screening and relevancy checks, including transcriptions, and evaluation summaries for live interviews to highlight key candidate strengths for better decision-making. Hiring teams can now compare candidates who have applied for the same position and assess performance using AI scoring and summaries.“The hiring landscape demands precision and data-driven decision-making,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma. “With these new AI tools, we’re equipping hiring teams with the intelligence, automation, and agility needed to navigate complex hiring challenges and deliver real business impact.”The latest update introduces a suite of powerful new capabilities, including:- AI Resume Screening for Smarter Hiring: Jobma’s new AI resume screening feature combines the powers of resume parsing and AI to help recruiters find the best fit for their organization. This expands the platform’s existing AI capabilities for smart hiring.- Compare Candidates for a Position: While evaluating candidates, recruiters can now access and compare AI scores and summaries for candidates interviewing for the same position, empowering recruiters to take data-backed hiring decisions.- Live Transcripts and AI Summary: Extending its powerful AI suite, live transcripts and AI summaries are now available for live interviews as well. The platform leverages generative AI technology to make evaluations data-rich and perceptive.- Improved Coding Assessments: Coding assessment kits now support additional coding languages, including C, R, Ruby, and .NET, Swift language proficiency, multiple test cases, and code stubs, enabling diversified technical assessments.Jobma’s latest update also brings key usability and security enhancements to streamline the recruiter experience. The Assessment Library features an updated user interface that improves usability while preserving existing functionality. The Settings section has been revamped to simplify feature categorization.With even more platform integrations, improved data flow, and collaboration, these updates focus on accessibility, security, and workflow efficiency.About JobmaJobma’s AI hiring platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by over 3,000 companies across 50+ countries, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless AI-driven automation, ATS integrations, and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.The new update is available to all users. For more information about Jobma and its new features, visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.