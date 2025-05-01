Watlow® Accelerates Growth in Malaysia with Expanded Facility & Long-Term Commitment to SE Asia’s Industrial Innovation

MALAYSIA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the successful expansion and inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility in Kulim Hi-Tech Park earlier this year, WatlowElectric Manufacturing Company is reaffirming its commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and high-tech manufacturing from the heart of Malaysia.A global leader in industrial thermal solutions, Watlow sees Malaysia as a cornerstone of its Asia-Pacific strategy, positioning the country not just as a manufacturing base but also as a strategic hub for engineering, regional supply chain integration, and technology co-creation in industries such as semiconductors, automotive, electronics, and clean energy.“Malaysia plays a vital role in our global strategy,” said Rob Gilmore, CEO of Watlow. “This facility not only supports our growing customer base across Asia but also strengthens our ability to co-innovate with partners in one of the world’s most dynamic manufacturing regions.”The Watlow Malaysia facility, located in the renowned Kulim Hi-Tech Park, spans over 65,000 square feet and is equipped to produce high-performance thermal solutions, including advanced heaters and insulators. These are used across critical industries such as semiconductor fabrication, aerospace, automotive electronics, and energy systems.The recent grand opening event, held on 24 February 2025, marked a significant step forward in Watlow’s continued expansion in the region. The event was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dr. Haim Hilman bin Abdullah, Chairman of the Industry and Investment, Higher Education and Science, Technology and Innovation Committee of Kedah, alongside Rob Gilmore, CEO of Watlow.“We are excited to build from this foundation and drive continued investment in Malaysia. Our growing team here reflects Watlow’s long-term commitment to the region,” said Wong Chor Ruey, Director of Operations, Watlow Malaysia.Watlow’s continued expansion in Malaysia reflects its confidence in the country’s position as a high-tech manufacturing hub within ASEAN. With a stable political climate, pro-business policies, and one of the most advanced industrial infrastructures in the region, Malaysia provides an ideal base for companies seeking to innovate and serve regional and global markets. Watlow’s presence in Kulim Hi-Tech Park supports the nation’s ambition to build a technologically advanced economy underpinned by a skilled, multilingual workforce. In line with Malaysia’s Industry4WRD policy and broader national goals for high-value job creation and smart manufacturing, Watlow Malaysia is actively investing in local talent development, engineering capabilities, and supply chain localization.The company is actively collaborating with universities, technical institutions, and regional vendors to ensure a robust and future-ready industrial ecosystem. The Kulim facility already supports customers across Southeast Asia and is expected to play a growing role in innovation projects focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and digital integration.Since entering the Asian market in 1989, Watlow has grown steadily in both capability and regional presence. With over 4,000 team members globally and a strong patent portfolio, Watlow continues to be a trusted partner to some of the world’s most advanced manufacturing companies.As demand for smart, sustainable thermal systems accelerates, the Malaysia facility enhances Watlow’s ability to deliver customized solutions quickly, reliably, and at scale.Watlow GlobalSince 1922, Watlow has grown in product capability, market experience and global reach. Watlow is a global industrial technology company that uses its world-class engineering expertise, advanced thermal systems and manufacturing excellence to provide a wide array of temperature control, power control, heater technologies and temperature sensing platforms. Watlow holds more than 1,100 patents and employs more than 4,000 team members working in technology centers and manufacturing sites in the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Watlow covers numerous countries through sales and distribution offices around the world.Watlow MalaysiaWatlow Malaysia, a subsidiary of Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, is a key player in the company’s global network, providing industrial heating solutions. Located in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, the facility supports Watlow's operations across the Asia-Pacific region since 2022. The facility is capable of manufacturing and integrating high-performance thermal solutions, including heaters and insulators for various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace and semiconductor. Currently, the facility spans over 65,000 square feet and plays a critical role in meeting Watlow’s product needs in the Asia Pacific region with excellence in manufacturing, engineering and supply chain management.For more information about Watlow and its global operations, please visit www.watlow.com Contact:Huda JafniRegional Communications Specialist, AsiaEmail: njafni@watlow.comLisa PtasienskiManager of Corporate CommunicationsEmail: lptasienski@watlow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.