Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 710
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 710
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
95
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, CULVER, KANE, COLLETT,
COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, DUSH, HUGHES, BROWN, STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI,
APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 30, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Older Americans Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the
legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the
month of May; and
WHEREAS, This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Older
Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.
Johnson on July 14, 1965; and
WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide
nationwide coordinated community social services, technical
assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older
Americans; and
WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Flip the
Script on Aging" focuses on transforming how society perceives,
talks about and approaches aging while encouraging individuals
and communities to challenge stereotypes and dispel
misconceptions; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.