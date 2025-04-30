Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 710

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 710

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

95

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, CULVER, KANE, COLLETT,

COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, DUSH, HUGHES, BROWN, STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI,

APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 30, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Older Americans Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the

legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the

month of May; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Older

Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.

Johnson on July 14, 1965; and

WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide

nationwide coordinated community social services, technical

assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older

Americans; and

WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Flip the

Script on Aging" focuses on transforming how society perceives,

talks about and approaches aging while encouraging individuals

and communities to challenge stereotypes and dispel

misconceptions; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17