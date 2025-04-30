Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,657 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 710

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 710

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

95

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, CULVER, KANE, COLLETT,

COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, MARTIN, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, DUSH, HUGHES, BROWN, STEFANO AND CAPPELLETTI,

APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 30, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of May 2025 as "Older Americans Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Each year since 1963, our nation has honored the

legacies and ongoing contributions of older Americans during the

month of May; and

WHEREAS, This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Older

Americans Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B.

Johnson on July 14, 1965; and

WHEREAS, The Older Americans Act of 1965 continues to provide

nationwide coordinated community social services, technical

assistance, funding and other resources for the benefit of older

Americans; and

WHEREAS, The theme of this year's observance, "Flip the

Script on Aging" focuses on transforming how society perceives,

talks about and approaches aging while encouraging individuals

and communities to challenge stereotypes and dispel

misconceptions; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 95 Printer's Number 710

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more