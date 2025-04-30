Senate Bill 697 Printer's Number 724

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - days.

* * *

(1.1) (i) A person who has an amount of alcohol by

weight in his blood that is equal to or greater than .02%

at the time of testing or who at the time of testing has

in his blood any amount of a Schedule I or nonprescribed

Schedule II or III controlled substance, as defined in

the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or

its metabolite or [who refuses testing of blood or

breath] who refuses testing of breath under section 1547

or chemical testing of blood pursuant to a valid search

warrant, court order or any other basis permissible by

the Constitution of the United States and the

Constitution of Pennsylvania, and who drives a motor

vehicle on any highway or trafficway of this Commonwealth

at a time when the person's operating privilege is

suspended or revoked as a condition of acceptance of

Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for a violation of

section 3802 or former section 3731 or because of a

violation of section 1547(b)(1) or 3802 or former section

3731 or is suspended under section 1581 for an offense

substantially similar to a violation of section 3802 or

former section 3731 shall, upon a first conviction, be

guilty of a summary offense and shall be sentenced to pay

a fine of $1,000 and to undergo imprisonment for a period

of [not less than] 90 days.

* * *

§ 1556. Ignition interlock limited license.

* * *

