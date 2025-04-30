Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,632 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 697 Printer's Number 724

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - days.

* * *

(1.1) (i) A person who has an amount of alcohol by

weight in his blood that is equal to or greater than .02%

at the time of testing or who at the time of testing has

in his blood any amount of a Schedule I or nonprescribed

Schedule II or III controlled substance, as defined in

the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or

its metabolite or [who refuses testing of blood or

breath] who refuses testing of breath under section 1547

or chemical testing of blood pursuant to a valid search

warrant, court order or any other basis permissible by

the Constitution of the United States and the

Constitution of Pennsylvania, and who drives a motor

vehicle on any highway or trafficway of this Commonwealth

at a time when the person's operating privilege is

suspended or revoked as a condition of acceptance of

Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for a violation of

section 3802 or former section 3731 or because of a

violation of section 1547(b)(1) or 3802 or former section

3731 or is suspended under section 1581 for an offense

substantially similar to a violation of section 3802 or

former section 3731 shall, upon a first conviction, be

guilty of a summary offense and shall be sentenced to pay

a fine of $1,000 and to undergo imprisonment for a period

of [not less than] 90 days.

* * *

§ 1556. Ignition interlock limited license.

* * *

20250SB0697PN0724 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 697 Printer's Number 724

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more