Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 723

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 723

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

696

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL,

STEFANO, SCHWANK AND BROWN, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing

for special speed limitations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3365(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3365. Special speed limitations.

* * *

(b) School zones.--

(1) When passing through a school zone as defined and

established under regulations of the department, no person

shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than 15 miles per

hour. An official traffic-control device shall indicate the

beginning and end of each school zone to traffic approaching

in each direction. Establishment of a school zone, including

its location and hours of operation, shall be approved by the

department.

