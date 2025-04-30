Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 723
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
696
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL,
STEFANO, SCHWANK AND BROWN, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing
for special speed limitations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3365(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3365. Special speed limitations.
* * *
(b) School zones.--
(1) When passing through a school zone as defined and
established under regulations of the department, no person
shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than 15 miles per
hour. An official traffic-control device shall indicate the
beginning and end of each school zone to traffic approaching
in each direction. Establishment of a school zone, including
its location and hours of operation, shall be approved by the
department.
