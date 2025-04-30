Senate Bill 696 Printer's Number 723

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 723 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 696 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, VOGEL, COSTA, SAVAL, STEFANO, SCHWANK AND BROWN, APRIL 30, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 30, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, further providing for special speed limitations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 3365(b) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read: § 3365. Special speed limitations. * * * (b) School zones.-- (1) When passing through a school zone as defined and established under regulations of the department, no person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than 15 miles per hour. An official traffic-control device shall indicate the beginning and end of each school zone to traffic approaching in each direction. Establishment of a school zone, including its location and hours of operation, shall be approved by the department. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

