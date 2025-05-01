Kazakhstan, OSCE and UN host Cross-Regional Dialogue on the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones

On 30 April, over 50 representatives from Central Asia, South-East Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa gathered in Astana to share good practices and exchange experience related to prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration (PRR) of returnees from conflict zones. The meeting was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Programme Office in Astana, the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), and the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA).

Officials and experts engaged in the cross-regional dialogue – from Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as from the OSCE Secretariat’s Transnational Threats Department/Action Against Terrorism Unit, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, relevant UN entities, and the academic and civil society community – discussed global repatriation efforts, legal frameworks and prosecution efforts, comprehensive and holistic approaches to rehabilitation, and long-term community-based reintegration.

The OSCE, in collaboration with OSCE field operations and in line with their respective mandates, co-operates with participating States in PRR-related work by supporting the review and development of national strategies and action plans on counter-terrorism; delivering capacity-building and training to strengthen institutional responses; promoting multidisciplinary, community-based rehabilitation approaches involving educators, psychologists, and social workers; and helping to address stigma and reintegration challenges, particularly in relation to returnee children.

“Our greatest strength lies in our field operations. In South Eastern Europe and Central Asia, including right here in Kazakhstan, OSCE field operations serve as a vital bridge between policy and practice. They allow for direct, hands-on engagement, supporting efforts that are practical, inclusive, and sustainable. We continue to emphasize age- and gender-sensitive rehabilitation practices,” said Yuri Fenopetov, Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

“This localized, trust-based approach ensures that reintegration efforts are tailored to national contexts while drawing from international best practices. Central Asian states show ownership and leadership in this regard, and the OSCE reaffirms its commitment to continue supporting national, regional, and cross-regional efforts in this critical area,” he added.

To date, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have collectively repatriated more than 2,100 nationals. The region has also led international efforts at the Human Rights Council through the consensus adoption of the resolution titled “Ensuring quality education for peace and tolerance for every child,” which was co-sponsored by 126 UN Member States.

“By fostering mutual trust between returnees and their communities, the Kyrgyz 2025–2030 Plan, which the OSCE contributed to, seeks to combat stigma by avoiding stereotypes, addressing misunderstandings about returnees’ experiences in conflict zones, and emphasizing their potential as full community members, build resilience, and contribute to lasting peace and social stability” Bermet Asker, National Counter-Terrorism Officer at the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek said in her intervention.

The cross-regional dialogue provides for an important opportunity to engage and identify practical solutions, further strengthening international co-operation. The dialogue allowed to further promote comprehensive, human rights-based solutions that foster sustainable reintegration and long-term security. By providing a platform for exchange, the meeting also reinforces the work of the Central Asia Regional Expert Council on Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees, chaired by Kazakhstan in 2025.