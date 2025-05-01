Meta Reports Strong Q1 Earnings as Advocates Renew Focus on Youth Safety in Digital Advertising

Emma Lembke, Sustainable Media Center Profits From Pain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meta Platforms, Inc. reported first-quarter earnings this week totaling $42.3 billion in revenue and $6.43 earnings per share, exceeding Wall Street estimates. The results reflect continued momentum in the company’s core advertising business.Following the announcement, the Sustainable Media Center released a statement urging advertisers to consider the broader implications of media spending on digital platforms, particularly as it relates to the well-being of young users.Among Meta’s largest advertisers in recent years are Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Disney, Samsung, Home Depot, Target, PepsiCo, Amazon, and Comcast. In 2023, Chinese e-commerce firm Temu was reported to be Meta’s top advertiser, spending an estimated $2 billion on ads across Facebook and Instagram. That figure has reportedly declined in 2024 amid regulatory and tariff-related developments.“These companies are among the most influential participants in the online advertising ecosystem,” said Emma Lembke, a youth advocate and Senior Fellow at the Sustainable Media Center. “Their choices shape how digital platforms evolve and operate.”Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center, said in a prepared statement that ad-supported social platforms rely heavily on data-driven targeting to drive user engagement, particularly among younger audiences.“Advertisers have the opportunity to evaluate how their investments influence user experiences, especially those of younger consumers,” Rosenbaum said.On April 29, a public demonstration was held outside Meta’s New York City office. The event was organized by youth advocacy groups and family members of individuals who died in circumstances they believe were linked to harmful experiences online. Speakers included representatives from advocacy group Design It For Us.Zamaan Qureshi, co-chair of the group, spoke on-site: “We are calling attention to how platform policies and design choices can affect user safety — especially for youth.”Concerns about social media’s effects on young people have persisted since the 2021 release of internal Meta research, which indicated that Instagram usage was linked to increased body image issues among some teenage users. Despite this, major consumer brands have continued to advertise heavily on Meta’s platforms.“Advertising plays a key role in shaping the digital landscape,” Lembke said. “As young consumers increasingly consider the values behind the brands they support, advertisers have a chance to reassess their strategies.”Rosenbaum added: “This is an opportunity for companies to align their advertising decisions with the expectations of the communities they serve.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.