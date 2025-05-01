JAY B Announces Highly Anticipated 2025 'TAPE: RELOAD' U.S. Solo Tour

DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-pop star JAY B, known for his work as a solo artist and as the leader of the globally acclaimed group GOT7, will launch his first-ever solo U.S. tour, titled TAPE: RELOAD, in June 2025.The tour kicks off on June 2 in Los Angeles and will hit five other major cities:Tour Dates & Cities:June 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Avalon HollywoodJune 4 – Atlanta, GA – The EasternJune 6 – San Francisco, CA – The WarfieldJune 9 – Houston, TX – Warehouse LiveJune 11 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera TheatreJune 13 – Washington, D.C. – The Hall at Live!Since launching his solo career in 2021 with H1GHR MUSIC, JAY B has carved out his own lane in R&B and hip-hop. His debut single “Switch It Up” made history by charting on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart. His 2021 EP SOMO:FUME featured collaborations with artists like Jay Park and Wheein, while 2022’s Be Yourself earned critical praise and was named one of the year’s top Korean hip-hop and R&B albums by Rolling Stone. In November 2024, JAY B released his first full-length solo album, Archive 1: [Road Runner], led by the hit single “Crash,” which topped iTunes charts in multiple countries.The TAPE: RELOAD tour will showcase JAY B’s growth as an artist, with a setlist blending soulful ballads, hip-hop grooves, and emotionally raw performances.Ticket Information:General Admission (GA) tickets start at $65 (plus tax) and vary by venue. VIP packages include premium perks such as access to soundcheck, group photo opportunities, and more. Tickets are available via the official ticketing platform.For the first time in the U.S., JAY B will also host an exclusive fansign event, a fan-favorite experience from his Asia tours. Fans who purchase albums through the official Konnect’d Shop during the designated sales period will be eligible for special perks. The top 3 spenders per city will receive exclusive benefits, including:A 1:1 selfie with JAY BA 3-minute fan chatOn-site album signingAn exclusive photocard setWhile 47 lucky fans will be randomly selected from the album purchasers to be a part of the fansign.Leaderboard rankings and full details are available at www.wearekonnectd.com/jaybtapereload About JAY B:Born Lim Jae-beom, JAY B is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and performer best known as the leader of GOT7. He is recognized for his smooth vocals, genre-blending sound, and distinctive style. Since going solo, he has built a reputation for artistic versatility and authenticity, earning respect across both K-pop and global R&B communities.

