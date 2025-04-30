Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of May 5, 2025
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of May 5, 2025, include:
- H.R. 36, MEGOBARI Act
- H.R. 530, ACES Act, as amended
- H.R. 867, IGO Anti-Boycott Act
- H.R. 1263, Strengthening the Quad Act
- H.R. 1316, Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act
- H.R. 1486, Economic Espionage Prevention Act
- H.R. 1503, Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act of 2025
- H.R. 1512, To amend the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 to require periodic reviews and updated reports relating to the Department of State’s Taiwan Guidelines
- H.R. 1540, Falun Gong Protection Act
- H.R. 1701, Strategic Ports Reporting Act
- H.R. 1724, No Dollars to Uyghur Forced Labor Act
- H.R. 1800, Solidify Iran Sanctions Act of 2025
- H.R. 1912, Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act of 2025
- H.R. 2416, Taiwan International Solidarity Act
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.