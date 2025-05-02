A Spectrum of Artistic Visions: Solo Shows and 'Shades of Gray' at TAG Gallery

Dukow, Jacobs, Lazarus, Smothers, and Zimbert Call for Art: Comics to Counterculture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May and June, The Artists Gallery ( TAG ) presents a vibrant array of contemporary art with solo exhibitions by Susan Dukow, David Lang, Sally Jacobs, Shelley Lazarus, Mel Smothers, and Judy Zimbert. These exhibitions showcase diverse styles, from history painting and botanical watercolors to abstract expressions and captured journeys.Alongside these solo presentations, TAG Artists proudly present "Shades of Gray," a group exhibition featuring photography and works in graphite or charcoal and paint that broadly interpret the theme.Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, May 21 – Friday, June 13, 2025Gallery Reception: Saturday, May 24, 5 – 8 pm• Sally Jacobs: "I'm a botanical watercolor artist -- with my art I hope to reveal the beauty of flowers, fruits and vegetables... to unveil the beauty of the whole and the intricate patterns and details that can give viewers a new appreciation of what they may have taken for granted."• David Lang: "'Journeys' chronicles three specific areas of my life experience; Japan, France, and the U.S. Pacific Northwest... I hope that in viewing my art you will also find a connection to that which connects with me."• Shelley Lazarus: "The process for me is always a very exciting trip... Watching the mixed colors blend, the happenings on the paper and the surprises and satisfaction I feel in this world I have created... my first and true love has always been watercolor."• Mel Smothers: "I’m influenced by painters throughout art history who painted the truth in the face of greed, power and disinformation. I’m endeavoring to throw my brush into history painting."• Susan Dukow: "Recently, I was encouraged to concentrate on my painting, allowing my love of collage to take a back seat... I find yet new passages of discovery and wonderment… of art and self... to discover what had been buried for so long deep inside of me."• Judy Zimbert: "I have spent most of the last twenty-plus years in my studio... the tone of the work, the mark-making, as such, doesn’t change that much. It juxtaposes differently, assumes more complex positions in space and shows new colors."TAG Gallery invites the public to experience these diverse and captivating exhibitions. All exhibitions and receptions are free. For more information, please visit www.taggallery.net or contact gallery@taggallery.net.Call for Artists: "Made in the USA: Comics to Counterculture"TAG and The Joey Feldman Gallery announce a call for artists aged 18 and older for a juried exhibition celebrating imaginative works in sci-fi, fantasy, surreal illustration, dark art, manga, comic book art, and beyond. Juried by Joey Feldman, this exhibition aims to bridge the gap between fine art and illustrative genres. Submission guidelines and information are available at callforentry.org.Submission Deadline: Thursday, June 13, 10:59 PM PST (11:59 PM MST)Notice of Acceptance: Wednesday, June 25From Our Exhibiting Artists:About The Artists GalleryThe Artists Gallery (TAG) is a contemporary art gallery in the Miracle Mile district of Los Angeles. TAG is a 32-year-old artist-founded and operated not-for-profit cooperative representing eighty regional, national, and international artists. The gallery hosts new solo exhibitions and events monthly, encouraging exploration of diverse media and styles and promoting freedom of expression. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday. Annual juried invitational exhibitions include Made In the USA, the L.A. Open, and the Shelley Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition. Artists interested in membership can visit www.taggallery.net

