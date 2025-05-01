Kentucky Survivors Can Apply for FEMA Assistance and SBA Disaster Loan at the Same Time After April Storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. – In addition to applying for FEMA assistance, homeowners and renters in designated Kentucky counties have the option to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration at various stages of their recovery.

While FEMA doesn’t require survivors to apply for an SBA loan before being considered for FEMA assistance, the SBA can offer financial support to individuals and business owners to aid their recovery.

Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties can apply for federal assistance.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply under DR-4864-KY is June 25.

How to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans

The SBA offers disaster loans to assist businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters with their recovery. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for disaster loans to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate and damaged or destroyed personal property. Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for loans to cover physical damage. Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) are also available to qualified businesses and nonprofits to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.