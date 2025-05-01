B.C. declares provincial day of remembrance and mourning for victims of tragedy at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival

CANADA, May 1 - People in British Columbia impacted by the tragic events at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival can access the following supports:

Anyone who witnessed or experienced trauma at the event is encouraged to access resources through the VPD Victim Services Unit: 604 717-3321 and VictimLinkBC: call or text 1 800 563-0808, or email 211-victimlinkbc@uwbc.ca to be connected to services that can help, including counselling resources. For details, visit: https://victimlinkbc.ca/

ICBC supports are available for people who have been injured, as well as witnesses and the family members of those killed, including counselling. For more information, visit: https://icbc.com/about-icbc/newsroom/2025-04-27-lapu-lapu-tragedy

B.C.’s crisis line at 310-6789 (no area code needed) is available for anyone who needs mental-health supports. Crisis lines provide immediate support in the moment, as well as connections to ongoing supports.

Crime Victim Assistance Program benefits are available to victims, immediate family members and witnesses: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/if-you-are-a-victim-of-a-crime/victim-of-crime/financial-assistance-benefits

School districts are also taking action to support students, staff and families, including making more counsellors available. A list of resources has also been sent out to districts throughout the province to provide to students and their families looking for support.

Supports are available for first responders and health-care workers who are on the front lines, and we encourage all workers to reach out to their employers and/or unions if they are struggling.

BC Emergency Health Service’s (BCEHS) Critical Incident Management Stress team is providing mental-health and wellness support to employees who have been affected by these events in addition to the support provided by BCEHS leaders and supervisors.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) staff and medical staff can contact the VCH Employee and Family Assistance Program to access confidential counselling and wellness any time, 24/7.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (EMCR) is working closely with the City of Vancouver and meeting with Filipino BC, the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency (VEMA), the Red Cross, United Way and other partners to identify further supports required.

Those wishing to sign the book of condolences for victims of this tragedy can visit the Hall of Honour at the B.C. legislature or visit: https://submit.digital.gov.bc.ca/app/form/submit?f=f4944988-5402-45a8-bb9c-7b2a95f928d9