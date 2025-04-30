Planting Seeds for a Brighter Future: EOEL’s Commitment to Early Learning

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

A teacher reads a book to the children. Photo courtesy: EOEL.

The Executive Office on Early Learning (EOEL) remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the youngest members of Hawai‘i’s communities, laying a strong foundation for lifelong success. EOEL’s mission is to ensure that all keiki across the islands have access to high-quality early learning opportunities, recognizing that these critical early years shape not only individual futures, but the well-being of Hawaiʻi as a whole.

A key milestone in advancing this mission is the continued expansion of public pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, a central element of Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative. This collaborative statewide effort is increasing access, while enriching early education experiences for Hawaiʻi’s youngest learners.

Applications for the 2025–2026 EOEL public pre-K school year opened March 3, with priority based on eligibility and home school region. Starting July 1, all eligible children may apply on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis.

EOEL is proud to partner with Hawaiʻi’s families and communities to build a strong educational foundation for every child. Through initiatives like expanding public pre-kindergarten, EOEL is nurturing today’s keiki to help Hawaiʻi thrive in the future.

Interested families can visit earlylearning.hawaii.gov for more information on the free public pre-K programs and apply online.