DAGS, DLNR Partner to Host January Blood Drive

Twenty-eight state workers and other members of the public — including Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi — donated blood to the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i at a blood drive in January. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) coordinated the event that was conducted outside their building on Punchbowl Street.

DAGS Comptroller Keith Regan and DLNR Acting Chair Ryan Kanaka‘ole smile in front of the blood mobile. Photo courtesy: DAGS.

Department heads Keith Regan and Ryan Kanaka‘ole made time to thank their employees for participating. “Every time we give blood, it’s going to benefit someone that’s in critical need, whether they be at one of our hospitals throughout the state, here on O‘ahu or anywhere else, and it’s just one way of being able to give back and do something positive,” said DAGS Comptroller Regan, who shared he is a regular donor.

DLNR Acting Chair Ryan Kanaka‘ole said, “There’s always a demand for blood, whether it’s trauma victims, people with chronic illness, or newborns. There’s a need every single day, and I’m just glad people are showing up and donating.”

The departments offered free Spam musubi to the first 35 donors. This is an event they organize regularly; check out DAGS’ or DLNR’s social media for the next blood drive date.