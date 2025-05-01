Mayor Bowser Announces $100 Million Investment in the Housing Production Trust Fund

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that her Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal will include a $100 million investment into the Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF). In her ten years as mayor, Mayor Bowser has invested over $1.4 billion in the Housing Production Trust Fund. Mayor Bowser made the HPTF announcement at the ribbon cutting of Riggs Crossing Senior Residences, a new 93-unit senior affordable housing development that was supported in part with $25 million from the Housing Production Trust Fund.



“Over the past decade, we’ve invested more than a billion dollars into affordable housing through the Housing Production Trust Fund – more per capita than any other jurisdiction in the nation. Because of those investments, we have thousands more Washingtonians in affordable housing today than we did a decade ago,” said Mayor Bowser. “My fiscal 2026 budget is a growth budget – it’s about creating economic activity to replace a shrinking federal footprint and it’s about investing in our future. This $100 million investment in affordable housing is part of that vision for our future.”



Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, Washington, DC has become a national leader in the production and preservation of affordable housing. Historic investments in affordable housing have supported the creation of more than 15,000 affordable homes. In 2015, approximately 9.8% of DC residents lived in affordable housing; today, about 30,000 more residents live in affordable housing, or about 14% of the population.



In February, Mayor Bowser introduced the Rebalancing Expectations for Neighbors, Tenants, and Landlords Act (RENTAL Act), comprehensive legislation to protect the District’s existing affordable housing and strengthen the local housing ecosystem to ensure DC is and continues to be a national leader in affordable housing. The Mayor has called on the Council to take up and pass her legislation and will also include the RENTAL Act in the upcoming budget.



“Mayor Bowser’s historic investments in affordable housing have made DC a national leader – and she’s once again committing $100 million to the Housing Production Trust Fund,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “But now, we also know we need comprehensive action to stabilize our housing market and improve the investment climate. Passing the RENTAL Act is necessary to ensure we get back to producing affordable housing in neighborhoods across the District.”



Riggs Crossing Senior Residences includes 52 apartments for households with incomes at or below 30% of the Median Family Income (MFI) and 41 apartments for households between 30% to 50% MFI. Ten apartments are designated for Permanent Supportive Housing. The mission-based social enterprise Jaydot will support senior residents with services such as food, mental health resources, transportation access, and more. The development also includes ground floor retail/commercial space, of which at least 5,000 net leasable square feet is reserved for lease by Local and Unique Retailers.



True Ground Housing Partners, in partnership with EYA, is lead developer on the project.



“We are thrilled to open our first community in the District in True Ground’s history,” said Carmen Romero, President and CEO of True Ground. “This is evident of our commitment meet the growing need for affordable housing in every corner of the region. We understand that Seniors are the fastest-growing populations experiencing homelessness, so Riggs Crossing is the latest example of how we are diligently working to fill that gap. Riggs Crossing represents True Ground’s fourth new-construction Senior development completed in the last three years.”



The Riggs Crossing Senior Residences also received support from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA, and the DC Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA).



Riggs Crossing Senior Residences is the second phase of the two-phase project at the intersection of Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue NE. In 2022, Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon on the first phase of the project and delivered 90 townhomes to Ward 4, five of which were designated as affordable housing. Mayor Bowser began working on this project while serving as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and later as the Ward 4 Councilmember. Prior to the development of the project, the land was a slip lane road toward a highway. However, community members in the area advocated for the land to be developed to better serve the interests of the surrounding neighborhood.



