AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at HPC AdminTech 2025

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to present a talk during the annual HPC AdminTech event taking place May 7-9 at the Gran Hotel Luna de Granada in Granada, Spain.From 11:30-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 8th, Vasquez will present a session titled “AlmaLinux in the HPC World.” In the talk she will highlight the increasing adoption of AlmaLinux as the go-to Linux distribution in HPC environments while focusing on real-world examples.The session will also cover the motivations behind the selection of AlmaLinux, the practical benefits observed, and how AlmaLinux supports the demanding needs of scientific computing. Attendees will gain an understanding of why AlmaLinux is becoming a trusted, community-driven solution for HPC infrastructure. For more information, visit: https://www.hpcadmintech.com/ With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vasquez brings a successful track record across product management and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org.For detailed information on HPC AdminTech, visit https://www.hpcadmintech.com/#Alojamiento About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

