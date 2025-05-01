New Release: ‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales’ – Official Book Trailer Available for Viewing

David Tuttle Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales

Explore the newly released trailer for ‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales’ by David Tuttle—now live across Explora Books' social media.

Together, they explore the invisible threads of energy surrounding them—opening their “third eye” and unlocking a deeper sense of purpose and connection.” — Explora Books

BRITISH COLUMBIA, VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new book trailer for ‘ Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales ’ by David Tuttle has officially launched across Explora Books ’ social media platforms—including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Vimeo—drawing attention and inviting readers into a journey where spirit, soul, and everyday signs come together in a deeply transformative narrative.This engaging visual preview brings to life the heart of David Tuttle’s storytelling—his real-life spiritual evolution associated with touching anecdotes, unexpected signs from the universe, and practical healing insights. With an already growing readership, the newly released trailer provides a moving glimpse into the metaphysical journey that awaits readers, designed to spark curiosity and stir the soul.David invites readers to accompany him through significant life events that cause the lines between the visible and invisible to blur in ‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales.’ Every tale, from angel numbers to license plates, from the healing power of Reiki to remarkable psychic readings in Sedona, captures the nuanced yet significant guidance we frequently ignore in day-to-day living.The trailer also introduces Jane, a companion on this spiritual path, and hints at the healing energy that blossoms between them. Together, they explore the invisible threads of energy surrounding them—opening their “third eye” and unlocking a deeper sense of purpose and connection.David Tuttle’s background is as varied and compelling as the stories in his book. A U.S. Army combat medic turned journalist, press agent, financial advisor, and Reiki Master/teacher, David combines grounded life experience with a uniquely spiritual lens. His adventures span skydiving in New Zealand, volcano skiing in Chile, and meditating under the stars in Idaho—yet his greatest expedition has been into the landscapes of the soul.‘Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales’ covers an eclectic range of topics including psychic insights, reincarnation, spiritual signs, veterans’ stories, pets, beneficial products, and stress-free wellness tips. Each chapter invites reflection, connection, and growth.Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BookBub, and other major digital bookstores, the book continues to resonate with readers worldwide. But it’s the book trailer—emotionally moving and visually stunning—that is drawing a whole new wave of spiritual seekers into David’s journey.Watch the trailer now on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or Vimeo via Explora Books, and begin your own exploration of what it means to be truly soul licensed.To purchase, click here: https://rb.gy/gp7jqc About Explora Books:Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: Soul Licensed: Tips and Tales by David Tuttle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.