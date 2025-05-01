Partstat and WIN Semiconductors Forge Strategic Partnership

New Relationship Enhances Semiconductor Storage and Die & Wafer Banking Solutions

WIN Semiconductors Corp. (TPEx:TPEx:3105)

This new partnership with Partstat will enable them to store their die, wafers and mask sets external to Taiwan with easy access while safeguarding their technologies.” — Russ Wagner, Vice President of Business Development, WIN Semiconductors

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partstat , a leader in supply chain solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with WIN Semiconductors Corp (TPEx:3105), the world's largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive long-term storage solutions for semiconductors, including die and wafer banking, to meet the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry.The partnership between Partstat and WIN Semiconductors combines Partstat's expertise in inventory management and storage with WIN's advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. This alliance ensures that customers receive high-quality semiconductor products with reliable long-term storage solutions, addressing critical challenges in the supply chain.Partstat specializes in delivering innovative supply chain solutions that add value across the entire product lifecycle. By leveraging our working capital, we enable companies to achieve Just-In-Time delivery of inventory without burdening their balance sheets. Our services encompass inventory ownership, consignment, semiconductor storage and fulfillment, and OEM legacy product support. Our ISO-certified warehouses and semiconductor vaults are rated Best-in-Class for semiconductor storage, adhering to stringent ESD and MSL protocols.WIN Semiconductors Corp., founded in October 1999, is the first pure-play 6-inch GaAs foundry in the world and has established advanced compound semiconductor fab services to meet the growing demand for cost-effective manufacturing of high-quality GaAs and GaN MMICs and RFICs. WIN operates three advanced fabs with a broad range of technology, providing HBT, pHEMT and BiHEMT processes for RF and optical applications. With an annual capacity exceeding half a million wafers, WIN boasts an approximate 65% market share among compound semiconductor foundries.Key benefits of this partnership include:• Semiconductor die, wafer and even physical mask set storage if desired• Completely secure and environmentally hard facilities• A cost-efficient and administratively simple solution"We are excited to partner with WIN Semiconductors to offer their clients unparalleled storage and banking solutions for their semiconductor needs," said Dennis Menefee, President and CEO of Partstat. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency and reliability for WIN Semiconductors’ customers."“With the growing concerns over supply chain risk, many companies are recognizing the need for a secure and flexible supply chain for their products. This new partnership with Partstat highlights WIN Semiconductors’ commitment to robust supply solutions for our customers. This will enable them to store their die, wafers and mask sets external to Taiwan with easy access while safeguarding their technologies,” commented Russ Wagner, Vice President of Business Development for WIN Semiconductors.This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing the complexities of semiconductor storage and inventory management, providing a robust solution for industries reliant on these critical components.For more information, contact Kara Harmon (kharmon@use.winfoundry.com), Marketing Manager, WIN Semiconductors.About PartstatPartstat is a supply chain solutions company specializing in semiconductor storage, and inventory ownership. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida, with a free trade zone facility in McAllen, TX, Partstat serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and EMS providers.About WIN Semiconductors Corp.For more than 25 years, WIN Semiconductors Corp. (TPEx:3105), has provided foundry services from its state of the art, ISO9001/14001 certified 150mm GaAs facility headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. WIN Semiconductors Corp. offers technology solutions that support leading edge products for applications from 50 MHz to 170 GHz and through light-wave.

