Abacus Semiconductor Announces the Promotion of Kevin Camera to Chief Operating Officer

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacus Semiconductor, a leader in High Performance Computing, announced today that Dr. Kevin Camera has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Kevin will oversee all of Abacus Semiconductor’s day-to-day operations and actively oversee the company’s development and growth.Prior to this promotion, Kevin served as the Vice President of Product and Systems. Kevin will continue his role in defining product and business strategy, given his expertise in Abacus Semiconductor’s core technology and HPC architecture. Kevin has spent his career building and growing businesses ranging from early seed startups to public companies, with decades of leadership experience bringing advanced technologies and disruptive products into the market. He was formerly Co-Founder and SVP Engineering at BEEcube, as well as VP of Product at Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR) and Lumotive.Dr. Axel Kloth, Founder and CEO of Abacus Semiconductor adds, “We are delighted to have Kevin as our Chief Operating Officer. Kevin’s leadership and experience in managing growing organizations will be essential as Abacus Semiconductor expands its presence.”About Abacus Semiconductor CorporationAbacus Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of RISC-V based processors, accelerators and smart multi-homed memories for the computational backbone for Artificial Intelligence. This patented, revolutionary computing architecture is poised to solve the scalability challenges facing the booming AI infrastructure market. For more information about how Abacus Semiconductor Corporation is re-imagining high performance computing and Artificial Intelligence, visit the Abacus Semi website https://abacus-semi.com ).Abacus Semiconductor and the Abacus Semiconductor logo are trademarks of Abacus Semiconductor Corporation.MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.