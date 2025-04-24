Abacus Semiconductor announces Thomas Stevenin as Chief Financial Officer

PACIFICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abacus Semiconductor, a leader in High Performance Computing, announced today that seasoned finance professional, Thomas Stevenin has joined the Abacus Semiconductor executive management team as Chief Financial Officer. Thomas has over twenty-five years of experience in companies ranging from multinationals to small and mid-size companies and start-ups in both Corporate and Field finance capacities. This includes an extensive understanding of the semiconductor industry, having served as Finance Director for five years at eSilicon. In his most recent positions assisting startups, his focus has been on financial modeling, cash management and cash forecasting, including financing through debt and equity. Thomas has an MBA in Finance from the George Washington University.Dr. Axel Kloth, Founder and CEO of Abacus Semiconductor adds, “We are delighted to have Thomas on our executive team. Thomas brings solid fiscal management and the ability to lead corporate finance strategy as the company continues ramping up.”About Abacus Semiconductor CorporationAbacus Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company and a leading developer of RISC-V based processors, accelerators and smart multi-homed memories for the computational backbone for Artificial Intelligence. This patented, revolutionary computing architecture is poised to solve the scalability challenges facing the booming AI infrastructure market. For more information about how Abacus Semiconductor Corporation is re-imagining high performance computing and Artificial Intelligence, visit the Abacus Semi website https://abacus-semi.com ).Abacus Semiconductor and the Abacus Semiconductor logo are trademarks of Abacus Semiconductor Corporation.MEDIA CONTACT:

