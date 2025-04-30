State Bar May Delay Release of February Exam Results

(Subscription required) In an email to applicants, the bar's admissions office noted that the agency has not yet filed its response to the California's Supreme Court April 24 order for information on how and why artificial intelligence was used to develop some of the questions on the February test.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.