CBP Officers prevent alleged child-smuggling attempt at Port of San Luis

San Luis, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of San Luis uncovered an alleged child smuggling attempt involving a minor and arrested a woman in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

On April 29, at approximately 3 a.m., CBP officers assigned to the San Luis I Port of Entry encountered a 23-year-old female Mexican citizen and Legal Permanent Resident. She was driving a 2013 Chevrolet sedan and was accompanied by a small child sleeping in the rear seat of the vehicle.

During the primary examination, the woman presented a U.S. birth certificate for the child and alleged to CBP officers that she was the mother. CBP officers observed that the child was in an abnormally deep sleep and did not appear to be the age as indicated on the birth certificate. As the examination progressed, CBP officers discovered there was no family relationship between the woman and the minor and that the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to the child. Further, the minor, a 5-year-old boy, was a Mexican citizen and did not possess valid entry documents.

The woman stated she had given sleep sedatives to the minor prior to the attempted crossing to assist in evading detection.

“Sedating children is a dangerous and common tactic we see utilized by human smugglers attempting to avoid detection through our ports of entry,” said Chris Leon, area port director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers are up to date on emerging smuggling trends and committed to safeguarding our borders, especially when it comes to the protection of children.”

Officers seized the vehicle, and the woman was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

