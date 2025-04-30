TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Race for Hope 5K Run/Walk

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, the Race for Hope Run/Walk will occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and a street closure; motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, NW

12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and be guided by the posted emergency no-parking signage. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no-parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists operating in the vicinity of this event could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wish to remind motorists to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

