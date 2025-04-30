Press Releases

04/30/2025

GOVERNOR LAMONT HIGHLIGHTS PROACTIVE STEPS CONNECTICUT IS TAKING TO ADDRESS ‘THE LINK’ BETWEEN CHILD ABUSE AND ANIMAL CRUELTY

(NEWINGTON, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined other state officials and animal welfare advocates for a news conference at the headquarters of the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness Month and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and highlight the proactive work being done among Connecticut state agencies to cross report accounts of animal cruelty for assessment and possible investigation to determine the safety of children in households where these reports have occurred.

Numerous studies have shown that there is a strong correlation between instances of animal abuse, child maltreatment, and other forms of interpersonal violence, including domestic violence and elder abuse. Professionals refer to this correlation as “The Link.”

Over the last several years, staff from Connecticut state agencies, including the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DOAG), have been strengthening their partnerships to respond to “The Link” by cross reporting these instances to each other. Upon receiving reports of reasonable suspicion of animal cruelty from state, regional, and municipal animal control officers, DOAG staff are mandated to forward that information to staff from DCF, who then review whether any children in those homes could be impacted.

“It’s clear that in homes where animal cruelty has occurred, child abuse or other forms of domestic violence may be present,” Governor Lamont said. “By cross reporting this information between state agencies, our staff can proactively investigate whether other forms of violence are occurring in a home and take measures to protect any children, adults, or animals who may be impacted.”

“Our continued collaboration with DCF and other state and local partners is essential to increasing education and outreach around the link between child abuse and animal cruelty,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said. “Through training and education, animal control officers are key partners in recognizing and responding to signs of cruelty and sharing that information appropriately to protect the safety and wellbeing of both children and animals.”

“Our animals, like our children, are vulnerable to abuse and neglect in every community and deserve our full protection,” Connecticut Children and Families Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly said. “That’s why we’re increasing staff support, improving data collection, and strengthening our cross-reporting partnership with the Department of Agriculture to address The Link between animal abuse and other forms of child abuse and neglect. This includes mandatory training for frontline staff to identify signs of abuse during home visits. We’re grateful to Governor Lamont, the Department of Agriculture, and our advocacy partners for their support in protecting our most vulnerable.”

Connecticut has seen demonstrated increases in animal cruelty reports over the past several years, due in part to increased education and outreach efforts by both DCF and DOAG. For example, DCF has made cross reporting a part of the agency’s mandated reporter training. More recently, across its 14 offices, DCF has also more than doubled the number of cross-reporting liaisons who are responsible for helping to triage cases between DCF social workers and animal control officers and provide monthly training and educational support to teams of staff.

In 2024, DOAG sent DCF 90 reports, while in that same year DCF sent a total of 107 reports to DOAG. Last year, “The Link” was apparent in 16 reports that met the standard for an abuse/neglect investigation based on the initial information provided in the written report. Of those 90 reports, 13 were made on families that were already involved with and receiving supports from DCF.

The partnership between DOAG and the DCF Child Abuse and Neglect Careline continues to be strengthened to ensure reports are received immediately, allowing DCF to proceed as necessary and DOAG to close the loop with local animal control officers.

“The Connecticut Humane Society has and will always stand as a voice for the voiceless,” James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society, said. “We recognize that acts of animal cruelty are rarely isolated and are too often linked to cases of child abuse. It is so important that every report is taken seriously, and every investigation is pursued with urgency. Accountability is essential to ending the cycles of both animal cruelty and child abuse. These are the most vulnerable of our community, and they deserve more.”

A review of research studies shows that:

Animals were harmed in 88% of homes where a child was physically abused.

75% of female survivors of domestic violence report their pets were threatened or intentionally harmed by their partner.

Children exposed to domestic violence are three times more likely to be cruel to animals.

45% of caseworkers working with the elderly encountered animal abuse or neglect co-occurring with elder abuse.

“There is a well-documented link between animal cruelty and child abuse, with studies consistently showing that violence toward animals often occurs with domestic violence, including abuse of children,” Robin “Zilla” Cannamela, president and co-founder of Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates, said. “As Desmond’s Army often sees in court, abusers may harm or threaten pets as a mean of controlling victims making it more difficult for them to seek help or leave unsafe situations. Recognizing this critical connection, Desmond’s Army Animal Law Advocates has expanded its mission to support not only animals but also help the people who love them. As part of this effort, our organization now offers to pay up to $300 for the first month of boarding cost for pets of domestic violence victims entering a licensed safe facility. This compassionate initiative helps remove a significant barrier for survivors, giving them the freedom to escape abuse without the fear of abandoning their pets. This initiative also teaches children that pets are important family members deserving protection from harm.”

Anyone can make a report of animal cruelty by contacting their local animal control department in the town where those concerns have been noted or by contacting DOAG’s Animal Control Office at 860-713-2506 or AGR.AnimalControl@ct.gov. Those making a report can remain anonymous.

A reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to DCF’s Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers can remain anonymous.

