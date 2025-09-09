Press Releases

09/05/2025

Discover CT Grown in Connecticut Building at The Big E

Visit Local Farms, Taste Fresh Products, and Experience Agri-Fun September 12-28

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg), in coordination with the Connecticut Office of Tourism, is proud to announce a bountiful lineup of 34 agricultural exhibitors featured in the Connecticut Building at The Big E, running from September 12 through 28, 2025, in West Springfield, MA. This year, visitors can explore the rich diversity of Connecticut’s agricultural offerings through an exciting mix of products, education, and hands-on experiences over 17 days. A full listing of when each business will be featured can be found here.

“Visiting the Connecticut Building at The Big E is an abbreviated journey through our great state – from award-winning farm wines and artisan foods putting us on the culinary map to agricultural businesses showcasing the abundance of CT Grown food, fiber, and flower products,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “This is the heart of what makes Connecticut great and just a sampling of what can be found at Connecticut farms year-round. After the fair, we invite you to visit the farms across the state.”

Five New Vendors Join the Lineup

Adding fresh flavor and new products to the mix, five new exhibitors will debut this year:

Broken Back Farm – Wool products from sheep fiber

River Ridge Farm – Jams, salsas, and sauces

Ledge Creek Farm – Alpaca products

StidYums Bakery – Baked goods (featured on Harvest New England Day, front lawn)

Syman Says Farm – Goat milk soap (featured on Harvest New England Day, front lawn)

These new vendors will be accompanied by seasoned exhibitors offering everything from apples and maple syrup to honeybee displays and aquaculture education.

Fairgoers will also find a selection of 17 wines made from Connecticut Grown grapes coming from 11 award-winning farm wineries in the Connecticut Farm Wineries booth. Organized by the CT Farm Wine Development Council, the booth will have a vintage for all palates from rose’ and Merlot to Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Get a glass of your favorite, try a new varietal, or cool down with a refreshing wine slushie (froze’).

Special Events

Connecticut Day – Wednesday, September 17: Visit CT Apples to receive a free CT Grown apple from a Connecticut orchard (while supplies last)

Harvest New England Day – Friday, September 26: Pick up a Harvest New England Day passport card and visit all state buildings along the Avenue of States, plus the New England State Grange, to receive a stamp Fill your Passport and redeem for a free tote bag Visit the CT Grown tent on the front lawn to spin the trivia wheel for your stamp Sample fresh, local milk from CT Dairy farms at New England Dairy’s mobile milk truck and shop CT Grown vendors for local farm products.



Family Fun Under the Tent

Located in the picnic area at the back of the Connecticut Building, visitors of all ages can enjoy a farm-themed photo opportunity with fun cutouts from The Farmer’s Cow. Share your photos on social media using the hashtag #BigECTFarmFun for a chance to be featured on our social media!

This year’s Connecticut Building showcase at The Big E celebrates the wealth of agriculture, artisanal products, and farm-to-table traditions that make Connecticut unique, along with a host of other industries and businesses that are special to our state. Come experience what the state’s farms and businesses offer in one memorable location!

Event Details:

Dates: September 12 – 28, 2025

Location: Connecticut Building, The Big E, 1305 Memorial Ave, West Springfield, MA

Hours: Connecticut Building is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, and daily updates, follow the Connecticut Building on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheConnecticutBuilding/

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

http://www.ctgrown.gov