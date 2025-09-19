Press Releases

09/19/2025

Staying Safe During Harvest Season: Health and Safety Tips for Farm Workers and the Public

National Farm Safety and Health Week, September 21-27, 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – As Connecticut’s farms enter the peak of harvest season, Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) urges farm workers and the public to take proactive steps to prevent injuries and health risks associated with farming activities.

“Fall harvest is a time of celebration, but it can also be one of the busiest and most dangerous times for the agriculture industry. We urge everyone – farmers and the public – to slow down, take your time, and be safe,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Together we can keep our farm workers safe and healthy while they work to keep livestock and communities fed.”

According to 2022 data for the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America with 417 fatalities. Connecticut has also experienced fatalities in recent years involving farm equipment and passenger cars. For this reason, the third week of September is nationally recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week.

Steps Farm Workers Can Take to Stay Safe:

Inspect and Maintain Equipment: Regularly check machinery for wear and tear. Use guards and follow manufacturer safety guidelines.

Stay Hydrated and Take Breaks: Schedule rest periods and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Wear gloves, goggles, masks, and hearing protection as needed.

Train Workers: Ensure all workers are trained in safety procedures and emergency response.

How the Public Can Help:

Slow Down & Stay Back: Farm equipment moves slowly. Give them space and reduce your speed when you see the orange slow-moving vehicle (SMV) emblem.

Don’t Pass Unless Safe: Only pass if you have a clear view and it’s legal to do so.

Stay Alert: Avoid distractions and watch for narrow roads and hidden driveways.

Support Local Farmers: Purchase local farm products and share safety messages within your community.

For more information on National Farm Safety and Health Week, visit The National Education Center for Agricultural Safety website.

