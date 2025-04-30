Report: Hospitals and health systems squeezed by persistent economic challenges 

The AHA April 30 released a report highlighting how hospitals and health systems continue to experience significant financial headwinds that can challenge their ability to provide care to their patients and communities. The report outlines the financial burden of heightened expenses hospitals have faced in recent years in caring for patients, as well as the increasing strain on the field.



It explains how hospitals have raised wages to recruit and retain staff amid workforce shortages and how Medicare and Medicaid continue to underpay hospitals for patient care as shortfalls worsen. Other findings include how practices of certain Medicare Advantage plans exacerbate hospitals’ financial burden, and that tariffs on medical imports could significantly raise costs for hospitals as nearly 70% of medical devices marketed in the U.S. are manufactured exclusively overseas.

“This report should serve as an alarm bell that a perfect storm of rising costs, inadequate reimbursement, and certain corporate insurer practices are jeopardizing the ability of hospitals to deliver high-quality, timely care to their communities,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “With so much at stake, policymakers must recommit to making preserving access to hospital care a national priority.”