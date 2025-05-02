Submit Release
AHA shares advocacy resources to help protect Medicaid

The AHA has released several resources that can be used to educate members of Congress and community stakeholders about the potential effects of harmful cuts and changes to Medicaid.   

These include new fact sheets and infographics, a digital toolkit containing a Medicaid Made Simple video, social media messages and more. AHA also shared a sample message (https://www.aha.org/2020-10-07-get-involved?vvsrc=%2fCampaigns%2f125909%2fRespond) that individuals can personalize and send to their lawmakers to urge them to reject funding cuts to Medicaid and other health care programs.  

