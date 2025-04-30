NEBRASKA, April 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Chairperson Cotton's Retirement from Parole Board

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Rosalyn Cotton from the Board of Parole. Cotton has served on the board since 2005. She was first appointed as chairperson in 2015 and again in 2020. Her current term was set to expire next year.

“Chairperson Cotton served under three governors in a highly challenging and sometimes difficult role. She has been a strong collaborator with the Department of Corrections and provided solid leadership when implementing changes in law and bringing on new board members,” said Gov. Pillen. “I wish Ros the very best in her future endeavors, and I thank her for her dedication to public service.”

Cotton, in her letter to Gov. Pillen, said she enjoyed what was an extremely rewarding career, and that she looked forward to retirement and spending time with her family.

Cotton’s last day will be June 6. Gov. Pillen will announce an interim chairperson for the board at a later date.