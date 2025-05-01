INTENNSE Unveils Groundbreaking Tennis Arena in Atlanta, Launching New Pro League This June

A bold new professional tennis league unveils a custom-built arena in Atlanta, delivering nonstop action and immersive design.



ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTENNSE , a bold new professional tennis league reimagining the future of the sport, announced plans for the launch of The INTENNSE Arena, a fully immersive, fan-first experience and venue located at Electric Owl Studios in Decatur, Georgia.Scheduled to open this June for the start of the regular season, The INTENNSE Arena will serve as the official home of the INTENNSE Professional Tennis League, bringing a new level of energy, innovation, and a new fan experience to the sport of tennis.Built for the modern sports fan, INTENNSE has re-engineered tennis with a team-based format, clocked matches, simplified scoring, liberated fans and college-style player drafts. By integrating professional, amateur, and youth levels into its events, INTENNSE delivers a faster, more interactive, and fan-centric experience that reshapes how tennis is played and enjoyed.Electric Owl Studios is the ideal partner for the launch of The INTENNSE Arena. It has redefined studio production through its holistic integration of eco-conscious features and operational efficiency. As the world’s first LEED Gold-certified purpose-built film studio, this 313,000-square-foot Atlanta facility combines six soundstages with production offices and workshops optimized for low environmental impact. Accessibility is central to its design, with direct access to the Indian Creek MARTA station and free shuttles connecting to public transit hubs.Key Highlights of The INTENNSE Arena:• 20,000 square feet of fully air-conditioned, production-ready space• Double-decker and “end zone” seating that brings fans closer to the action• A custom-designed court with a striking visual identity• Immersive lighting, video, and music integration for every match• World-class broadcasting capabilities built for global live streaming• Complete control over the environment - no weather delays"INTENNSE is much more than fast-paced tennis," said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. "We are creating an electrifying experience that connects fans directly to the athletes and the sport. Atlanta’s energy, passion for sports, and vibrant tennis community make it the perfect home for this next chapter.""We are thrilled to help bring The INTENNSE Arena to life," said Dan Rosenfelt, Co-Founder of Electric Owl Studios. "In all my years running studios, I have never hosted a live sports event inside a soundstage. This partnership is a perfect match, combining innovation, creativity, and a bold new vision for the sport of tennis."The INTENNSE Arena Designed to CaptivateThe arena build will begin in late May and will take approximately two weeks to complete. The process starts with lighting and staging, followed by arena construction and the installation of the custom court. Since the venue is being constructed inside a soundstage, a space traditionally used for film and television, INTENNSE is giving sponsors and partners a unique opportunity to film promotional content and commercials on a professional tennis court within a fully controlled, broadcast-quality environment."This project gives us the freedom to craft every aspect of the experience," said Allen. "From the lighting and acoustics to the court speed and color, everything is designed to maximize excitement for both live audiences and viewers around the world."Leading the arena’s creative vision is Bruce Rodgers, Founder of Tribe Design. Rodgers and his team have worked with the NFL, Cirque Du Soleil, Roc Nation, Netflix, and major artists such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, and Lady Gaga."We love creating unique experiences that blend sports, music, and entertainment," said Rodgers. "INTENNSE challenged us to think differently about tennis. We are building a space that gets fans closer to the action and immerses them in a new, high-energy way to experience the sport."Rodgers is joined by Bryan Barancik and the team at Luxious Creative, specialists in creative show direction and production visuals design.What Fans Can Expect“This custom venue makes telling the story of INTENNSE easy,” Allen said. “There’s drama on the stage, passion all around, and the fans are quite literally on top of the action. They lean in. They become part of the show.”INTENNSE will announce team drafts, ticket sales, and opening night festivities in the coming weeks.“We want people to walk into The INTENNSE Arena and feel something they’ve never felt before,” Allen added. “First curiosity, then freedom, then full-on, can’t-look-away engagement. That’s what we’re here to deliver.”About INTENNSEINTENNSE is a new professional tennis league launching its inaugural season in June 2025, featuring a fast-paced, team-based format designed to elevate both player performance and fan experience. Each match is time-boxed, high-energy, and hosted at The INTENNSE Arena in Decatur, GA. With simplified scoring, nonstop action, and an immersive fan environment, INTENNSE is reimagining tennis for the next generation. Learn more at www.intennse.com and follow @intennsetennis About Electric Owl StudiosLocated in the heart of Atlanta, Electric Owl Studios is the world’s first purpose-built LEED Gold-certified film and television studio. Its mantra of people and planet first guides everything it does, from sustainable design to thoughtful services and care. Electric Owl is focused on providing a positive, turnkey studio experience to help productions achieve their filming goals while lowering their carbon footprint.About Tribe DesignFounded by Bruce Rodgers, Tribe Design creates visually compelling and emotionally resonant environments for sports, music, and live entertainment. Tribe has worked with leading organizations, including the NFL, Cirque Du Soleil, Roc Nation, Netflix, and Apple Music, as well as artists such as Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Garth Brooks.About Luxious CreativeFounded by Bryan Barancik, Luxious Creative specializes in creative show direction and production design for live music events globally. As artists, storytellers, and production experts, the team creates richly textured visual experiences that define space and evoke emotion. Luxious Creative has crafted compelling productions for renowned artists including Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and Cher, while also collaborating on major televised events featured on HBO, CBS, NBC, and ABC.

