Ingenuity Trading to Disrupt $9B Institutional Trading Market with AI-Powered Platform and Algos

From Ideation to Seamless Trade Execution

New FinTech company to enable institutional investors with sophisticated trading platform powered by AI Agents and advanced algo strategies across asset classes

Having experienced the challenges that most institutional traders face – paying high commissions but only receiving slow and limited services – we built a seamless AI-integrated platform to solve it!” — Pallav Chhaochhria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading , a new financial technology company, will soon launch its integrated AI-powered trading platform and algo strategies, designed to empower traders at institutional investment managers and hedge funds. The platform will boost institutional trader productivity with its cross-asset infrastructure, real-time analytics, and AI Agent-driven recommendations - enabling traders from idea to execution, with integrated analytics before, during and after each trade.Ingenuity Trading is founded by Pallav Chhaochhria and Karthik Teki , seasoned professionals in algorithmic trading and AI. Ingenuity Co-founder and President, Pallav Chhaochhria stated, "Having experienced the challenges that most small and mid-sized institutional traders face – paying high commissions but only receiving slow and limited services – we recognized the need for a seamless AI-integrated platform and built it." Chhaochhria brings extensive experience building systematic trading strategies for proprietary trading firms and large Wall Street banks.Karthik Teki, Co-founder and CEO, added, "At Ingenuity Trading, we address traders' challenges by delivering real-time analytics and intra-trade recommendations. Our platform will now deliver institutional investors the insights that were previously only available to the largest clients of Wall Street banks." Teki's background includes developing sophisticated algos and trading platforms at bulge bracket banks.Ingenuity is guided by a distinguished team of Operating Partners, whose expertise spans global capital markets, asset management, and business strategy. Among them:• Naz Al-Khudairi, who led global electronic trading at Barclays and Credit Suisse• Nikhil Sudan, who was Partner at McKinsey & Company and President of Victory Capital InVestVisit www.ingenuity.trading to learn more about Ingenuity Trading and its innovative AI-powered trading platform.Contact Information: info@ingenuity.trading

