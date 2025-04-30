Partner Real Estate Announces Stunning New Listing in West Covina by Todd Troendle and Rudy Lira Kusuma

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate is proud to present a beautifully updated, move-in-ready townhome now available at 3658 Ivory Lane, West Covina, CA 91792. Listed by Todd Troendle (DRE #02097909) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322), this end-unit gem is the largest model in the community, ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac near the Walnut border.

With three spacious bedrooms, multiple designer-upgraded bathrooms, and an open-concept floor plan, this home offers modern comfort and style in every detail. The living room boasts soaring cathedral ceilings and a cozy fireplace, while the fully renovated kitchen features sleek cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The generous primary suite includes a double-door entry and extensive closet space.

Homeowners will appreciate the added value of HOA-covered amenities, including fire insurance, water, trash, roof maintenance, and access to the community pool and spa.

“This property checks every box — location, layout, and luxury upgrades,” said listing agent Todd Troendle. “It’s a rare opportunity for buyers looking for a spacious and turnkey home in one of West Covina’s most desirable neighborhoods.”

Key Highlights:

End-unit in a peaceful cul-de-sac

Largest floor plan in the community

Remodeled kitchen & bathrooms

Cathedral ceilings & fireplace

Community pool and spa

Close to top-rated schools, shopping, and freeways

For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact: Todd Troendle at 909-294-9368
Visit: www.Partner.RealEstate

About Partner Real Estate
Partner Real Estate is redefining the real estate experience by providing clients and agents with cutting-edge tools, strategic marketing, and full-service support. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the firm empowers buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals to succeed in today’s dynamic market.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

Partner Real Estate

