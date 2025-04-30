April 30 Marks National Apprenticeship Day!

Today marks National Apprenticeship Day (April 30, 2025), a time to celebrate the many different opportunities that Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Programs offer for our workforce. Iowa remains a leading state for the development of successful RA programs in many different occupations.

Iowa's commitment to RA expanded last year when the state became a State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), meaning that the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA), housed at Iowa Workforce Development, would responsible for administering all RA programs in the state. The IOA's mission is to help better support existing programs with valuable resources, and establish innovative ways to expand the development of new programs across Iowa.

Resources for Iowans

Recent Highlights

Future Lineman from across the Midwest are learning the tools of the trade in Indianola, Iowa, at the Missouri Valley Lineman Apprenticeship Program. Take a look at how the facility makes learning a hands-on experience for Registered Apprentices, and how the program can help Iowans reach their career goals without college debt.

Take a look back at National Apprenticeship Week last fall, where Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship visited Broadlawns Medical Center, speaking with apprentices about their experience and how Registered Apprenticeship programs have even changed lives for some.

RA Program Data

More data: Iowa RA Data and Program Information