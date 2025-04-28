Iowa Awards $3.4 Million in New Grants to Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: April 28, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Two annual grant programs to support a number of existing programs and new occupations in high-demand fields.

DES MOINES, IOWA – – Iowa today announced new grant awards for Registered Apprenticeship (RA) sponsors whose programs are building the workforce pipeline across the state. A total of $3.4 million in grants are being distributed to both existing RA programs and programs created in new occupations that are based in high-demand fields.

Grant funds awarded to RA sponsors will be managed through the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship (IOA). The IOA, housed within Iowa Workforce Development, is responsible for administering and supporting all RA programs in the state. In 2024, Iowa officially became a State Apprenticeship Agency (SAA), granting IOA the formal oversight and authority to better support existing programs and establish innovative ways to expand their development across the state.

“I applaud the program sponsors receiving grant funds today who are committed to preparing the workers of tomorrow using the Registered Apprenticeship model,” said Governor Reynolds. “Registered Apprenticeship programs play a critical role in our overall workforce strategy. As we demonstrated in the Teacher-Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship program, using a tried and true model in a nontraditional field is a win-win for Iowans and employers, and I am pleased to see a number of our schools receive funding under this program.”

Today's grant awards involve two different funding streams, which together will help support the success of thousands of apprentices participating in the sponsors’ programs:

The Iowa Apprenticeship Act (84E), which provides funding for training or ongoing costs within any active RA program in the state. ( Awardee Sheet ): $2.94 million in grants to 59 sponsors who are supporting 5,133 participating apprentices.

The Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Program (84F) , which specifically provides funding for new programs formed in a high-demand occupation. ( Awardee Sheet ): $427,800 in grants to 17 sponsors who have created programs in 19 new occupations.



“Iowa made an investment to provide financial support to grow Registered Apprenticeship programs when these programs were created over 10 years ago,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Today, we continue to see the return on that investment with increases in the number of apprentices and programs across the state as well as the expansion of this training model into nontraditional fields.”

For more information about the programs featured in today’s awards, visit the pages below:

###