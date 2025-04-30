Supreme Court Draws Unprecedented Student Turnout at Kearney High

A record-setting number of students gathered in the Kearney High School auditorium on April 29, 2025, to observe the Nebraska Supreme Court in action during its annual Law Day session. This marked the Court’s first-ever visit to Kearney High, made possible by an invitation from Principal Jeff Ganz.

Nearly 600 students from Kearney were joined by 70 Minden High School seniors, along with several dozen community members, as the auditorium transformed into a temporary courtroom.

The special session highlights the Court’s ongoing commitment to civics education and public engagement—an effort supported by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Proceedings began shortly after 10:00 a.m. as Ganz welcomed attendees and set expectations for the unique experience ahead. Local attorney Tom Tye provided a brief history of Law Day, which is observed nationally on May 1. Judge John Rademacher followed with an explanation of the key differences between trial and appellate courts and information about the cases students would observe.

The justices heard oral arguments in two cases: State of Nebraska v. John Parks, Sr., a criminal appeal from Douglas County, and Estate of Paul A. Knapp, a civil appeal from Dodge County involving a premarital agreement and family allowance dispute.

Photos: Kearney High School hosts Supreme Court Law Day arguments in auditorium. Student ambassadors pose for yearbook photo with the Court plus Assistant Principal Chelsea Jacobitz (far left back) and Principal Jeff Ganz (far right back). Kearney Hub news reporter, Mike Konz, interviews Chief Justice Funke following arguments.