Second Chances: The Journey of Reentry and Empowerment

April is Second Chance Month, a time to recognize the importance of supporting individuals returning from incarceration as they rebuild their lives and reintegrate into our communities.

At the Boston Office of Returning Citizens (ORC), we are committed to breaking down barriers and expanding access to employment, housing, education, and other essential services. Second Chance Month reminds us that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that with the right support, our returning citizens can—and do—make meaningful contributions to Boston’s neighborhoods and future.

Premiered in April 2025 during the Second Chance Celebration, hosted by the Office of Returning Citizens, this powerful short film highlights the voices of individuals returning from incarceration who are reshaping their lives with resilience, purpose, and support from their community. It sheds light on the real challenges and significant victories of reentry, reminding us that everyone deserves the chance to be seen, heard, and empowered.

 

