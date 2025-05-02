SquarePet Honored as 2025 Vanguard Award Recipient by Pet Age

SquarePet is committed to raising the standard of pet nutrition. This award is a testament to the work our team does every day to deliver advanced nutrition solutions that support lifelong pet health” — Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leader in premium pet nutrition, SquarePet is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 Vanguard Award honoree by Pet Age magazine. The recognition will be featured in the publication’s upcoming May/June issue, which debuts the new Vanguard Award section celebrating innovation and leadership in the pet industry.

Curated by Pet Age Editor-in-Chief, Glenn Polyn, the Vanguard program recognizes brands and companies that are forging new paths in the pet space—either through the launch of groundbreaking products, the development of new ideas and concepts, or by making meaningful improvements to existing offerings to better serve companion animals and their pet parents.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Pet Age as a Vanguard brand,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of SquarePet. “From day one, SquarePet has been committed to raising the standard of pet nutrition through innovation, science, and integrity. This award is a testament to the work our team does every day to deliver advanced nutrition solutions that support lifelong pet health.”

SquarePet’s selection as a Vanguard Award recipient highlights its mission to deliver veterinarian-formulated diets made with responsibly sourced ingredients and purpose-driven formulas—meeting the needs of pets with sensitive systems, special dietary requirements, or pet parents seeking premium-quality nutrition.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.



