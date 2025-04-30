Big Guns Coffee Launches in Walmart Stores Across North and South Carolina

Charli Johnson and Big Guns Coffee take on Walmart Charli’s Blend – a smooth and balanced medium roast inspired by Charli’s drive and entrepreneurial spirit The Motivator – a bold dark roast honoring T. Shane’s background as a Marine and motivational speaker

Veteran-Owned Brand Brings Bold, Sustainable Coffee to 346 Walmart Locations with Flagship K-Cup Blends

It’s a chance to prove that a small, mission-driven company focused on sustainability, innovation, and purpose can hold its own alongside the biggest names in coffee.” — T. Shane Johnson,

TRYON, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Guns Coffee , the veteran- and family-owned coffee company founded by Marine Corps Veteran T. Shane Johnson and his 10-year-old daughter Charli Johnson, is proud to announce the official launch of its K-Cup coffee products in 346 Walmart stores across North Carolina and South Carolina this July.The initial rollout includes two signature blends:Charli’s Blend – a smooth and balanced medium roast inspired by Charli’s drive and entrepreneurial spiritThe Motivator – a bold dark roast honoring T. Shane’s background as a Marine and motivational speakerThis regional launch marks a major milestone in the brand’s expansion, with the opportunity to scale nationally based on performance. Walmart has positioned the partnership as an open door—if the products sell well, Big Guns Coffee will be considered for national distribution.“We’re incredibly proud to bring Big Guns Coffee to Walmart shelves,” said T. Shane Johnson, co-founder and CEO. “This is more than a product launch—it’s a chance to prove that a small, mission-driven company focused on sustainability, innovation, and purpose can hold its own alongside the biggest names in coffee.”While the products currently in Walmart are sourced from a fair-trade farm in Colombia, Big Guns Coffee is simultaneously building the future of domestic coffee production through its hydroponic farming initiative. The company recently launched its first Coffee Farm Franchise Co-Op in Kentucky, with more planned as part of a broader movement to bring coffee farming back to the U.S. in a cleaner, more sustainable way.Walmart joins Sprouts Farmers Market in carrying Big Guns Coffee’s flagship blends, and Target is expected to follow later this year.For more information, store locations, or to learn about the Big Guns Coffee mission, visit https://biggunscoffee.com

